OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported two more deaths of residents from COVID-19 and 131 new cases — a day after recording a record 224 cases on Wednesday.
The deaths of two men ages 84 and 79 brought to 216 the number of deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 23, 2020.
There have been more than 700 cases of the coronavirus reported in the first six days of this month. Thursday’s cases brought the total since March 2020 to 12,553.
The health department said 43 of the positive COVID-19 tests involved people who were vaccinated and 88 had not been vaccinated. It’s not known how many of those who were vaccinated had received a booster shot.
Thursday’s positivity was 13.5%, while the seven-day rolling average was 12%.
Health department staff are following 880 active cases, 39 who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 513 in contact quarantine.
The southwest part of the county has reported the greatest number of cases so far this year, 219 cases, with a total of 2,557 since March 2020, or 20.7% of the total.
The southeast part of the county reported 183 cases in the first six days of this year, with a total of 5,856 people, or 46.7% of the total. In the northeast, there were 180 new cases since Jan. 1 for a total of 2,402, or 19.1% of the total. In the northwest, there were 95 new cases in the period for a total of 1,738, or 13.8% of the total.
The health department reported 28 at-home COVID-19 test kits distributed to residents were reported back positive on Thursday for a total of 112 tests. About 3,000 at-home test kits were distributed.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 38,465 people have completed their vaccine series and 42,044 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 64.2% of the 18 and older population and 54.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.