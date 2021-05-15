ST. BONAVENTURE — There was a semi-return to normalcy at St. Bonaventure Saturday as more than 600 students earned degrees and advanced certificates in person during the university’s 161st commencement exercises.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the university conducted six smaller ceremonies throughout the day, beginning with graduate school students at 9:30 a.m. and concluding with the School of Health Professions at 3:45 p.m.
“I cannot express enough my gratitude to you and your families for all you have done through the pandemic to persevere and persist through the greatest challenge to the university in anyone’s memory,” Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and acting president, told the students.
Each student was allowed two guests, who escorted their student to the stage in the Richter Center to accept their diploma from Dr. Zimmer. The Reilly Center, where commencement usually takes place, is receiving major infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the fall semester.
Alison Garlock of East Aurora and Puja Sasankan of Williamsville were honored as an Ideal Bonaventure Student for the Class of 2021.
Two St. Bonaventure faculty members were honored with awards of excellence for the 2020-21 academic year. Dr. René Hauser, associate professor in the School of Education and director of its master’s level inclusive special education program, received the Professional Excellence in University Service Award. Dr. Alexander Mazurek, adjunct instructor of classics, received the Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence in Teaching Award.
The traditional slate of commencement week events was held Wednesday through Saturday, highlighted by the 25th annual Candlelight Ceremony inducting students into the National Alumni Association Thursday and the Baccalaureate Mass Friday afternoon.
Adele Caputo was one of two class speakers, delivering her message to the Class of 2021 at this year’s Candlelight ceremony with a focus on gratitude. The second class speaker, Emma Kostenbader, shared her address with classmates at the senior banquet Friday, discussing how attending Bonaventure does more than an education.
Both events, as well as all Saturday ceremonies, were live streamed so those unable to attend due to COVID restrictions could watch. The archived recordings of those events are available at https://video.ibm.com/channel/st-bonaventure-university-live-stream.
Nearly 400 students earned bachelor’s degrees and over 230 received master’s degrees or advanced certificates.