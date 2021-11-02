LITTLE VALLEY — More than 500 Cattaraugus County residents cast ballots during nine days of early voting that ended Sunday.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections conducted early voting at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College as well as at its offices in the former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Elementary School in Little Valley.
The 540 early votes were split between the two sites with 367 voting in Olean and 173 in Little Valley, according to a Board of Elections spokesman.
Those 540 votes don’t hold a candle to the 6,173 early votes cast last year at the same two sites in the presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
There are few contests at the top of the ticket this year.
Candidates for the three countywide posts are unopposed: Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb, running on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines; District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, running on the Republican and Conservative lines and Corner Kevin O’Rourke, running on the Republican and Conservative lines.
The Olean mayoral election between Mayor Bill Aiello, who is seeking a third four-year term on the Republican and Conservative lines and Gary Harvey Jr., a Democrat running on the Working Families and United People lines.
There are also Olean aldermen races in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7.
With the exception of the towns of Freedom and Farmersville, where candidates are on different sides of the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm, most town elections are uncontested.
The mostly closely watched race between wind candidates is in Freedom, where two town councilmen are running for supervisor.
Geoff Milks, the Republican and Conservative Party candidate, is anti-wind and Dustin Bliss, the Democrat candidate, is pro-wind. Bliss has said he has wind leases, but has been told by Invenergy that there will be no wind turbines on his property. The leases will cover transmission lines if the project proceeds to construction.
Besides making voting more convenient for voters, the early voting was designed to provide social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to election commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler.
Other early voters include the 483 absentee ballots received by the Board of Elections prior to Monday. The elections board had 988 requests to send absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots will be counted next week. The early voting ballots will be counted in Little Valley along with votes from each district after 9 o’clock tonight.
There are a total of 47,815 voters on the books at the Board of Elections. They include: 18,597 Republicans, 15,164 Democrats, 1,163 Conservatives, 2,454 Independence Party and 9,961 blanks, or unaffiliated voters.