Cattaraugus and Allegany counties both reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Cattaraugus County reported 54 new cases as the county approached 3,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 2,985 total cases as of Saturday, with 554 active cases and 41 county residents hospitalized.
There have been 2,370 recoveries from the virus and there have been 61 total COVID-19 deaths.
There were 792 county residents in quarantine, either for confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus or for out-of-state travel.
Cattaraugus County's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 9.6%, the same figure reported on Friday.
In Allegany County, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the county's total to 2,154. There have been 1,890 recoveries and a total of 53 confirmed deaths of county residents due to the virus.
There were 861 residents in quarantine, up from the 767 that were reported Friday.
Allegany County's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed Saturday at 12% on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health's data. That's a full percentage point over the 11% reported Friday.