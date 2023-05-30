OLEAN — More than 40 groups are registered to exhibit at the 2023 StrOlean event, set for Friday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing its StrOlean event for 2-8 p.m. to coincide with the opening of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
“We encouraged businesses, non-profits and school groups to participate in StrOlean,” said Chamber Member Services Director Sarah Blovsky.
Planned exhibitors include retriever training by Jim Beverly, story time with The Salvation Army, Bouch’s Automotive’s open house, a stomp rocket event with the Challenger Learning Center, a job fair, and a cardio dance class with the Neighborhood School of Dance. Confirmed food vendors include The Hungry Burro, Inner Magnolia, and ZET’s Italian ice cart.
First held in 2017, the StrOlean events harken back to the city’s Farm City Days events of the past -- encouraging visitors and shoppers to meander along the downtown corridors to take in exhibitions, shop, and visit with nonprofits and other groups putting on events.
Typically three have been held per year, spaced through the late spring, summer and early fall months. None were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on public gatherings. Only one is planned for 2023.
For more information on StrOlean, please call GOACC at 716-372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.