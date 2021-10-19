OLEAN — Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported today by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
There have now been 7,675 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus. That is 79 more cases than were reported on Friday when there were 70 new cases.
In Allegany County, a new COVID-19-related death was reported as well.
As of Monday, there have been 301 new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County this month. The daily positivity rate on Monday was 11.2%.
The statewide average daily positivity rate Monday was 2.59%.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day rolling average positivity was 9.7% and the 14-day average is 8%.
Monday’s hospital census was 23 COVID-19 patients, part of the 353 active cases the health department is following and 789 in contact quarantine.
There were 31 new cases in the southeast part of the county Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The hardest hit part of the county, the southeast dipped below 50% of the total cases for the first time since the pandemic began more than 18 months ago.
The southwestern part of the county had 15 new cases over the three days to a total of 1,376; the northeast had 17 new cases for a total of 1, 429 and the northwest had 16 new cases for 1,042.
The level of community transmission in Cattaraugus County remains high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case rate for the seven days ending Sunday is 396.76 cases per 100,00. That’s enough for the CDC to recommend that everyone in the county wear a mask in public, indoor settings.
There have now been a total of 4,091 women and 3,584 men diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department says 7,196 have recovered. There have been 130 deaths.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
There are now 34,744 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,751 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 59.1% of the 18 and older population and 49.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
ALLEGNAY COUNTY officials reported that a 77-year-old woman was the 64th recorded COVID-19-related death in the county.
The death was reported Monday by the Allegany County Department of Health, which keeps a separate tally of deaths in the county from state figures. The state reported a death in the county on Sunday.
To date, the state Department of Health has reported 96 county residents have died in state-licensed health care facilities, while 62 have died at such facilities in the county. The state tracks a larger number of deaths by location of death in a separate system — which would include deaths of county residents at home, in hospice care or in other settings — but reports that data only to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC does not track deaths by residency, but by location of death — which complicates reporting of fatalities in rural areas like Allegany County where many patients seek care at facilities outside the county’s borders.
Between Friday and Monday, 65 new cases were reported by county health authorities, bringing the total to date to 4,607. Authorities also reported 359 people in active quarantine or isolation.