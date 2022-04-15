More than 300 attend county's 10th annual Farmer-Neighbor Dinner

WEST VALLEY — More than 300 people attended the 10th annual Farmer-Neighbor Dinner Wednesday at the West Valley Fire Hall.
The annual Farm of the Year Award was presented to D-J Farm, Dublin Road, South Dayton, which is operated by Dana and Julie Rublee. Dana bought the original 240-acre dairy farm in 1976. It has grown many times since as D-J Farm added farmland.
The Friend of Agriculture Award was given to Brian and Jean Davis of Great Valley.
Brian retired as field director for the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation Service, where he worked closely with the farming community, after 30 years in 2020. He first came to Cattaraugus County in 1985 with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services.
His wife Jean served with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Ellicottville for more than 30 years. She was director from 2002 until her retirement in 2015.
The Pioneer Award went to Jeff Goodyear, who operates Maple Ridge Bison Ranch in Hinsdale. The ranch started in 2001 with a herd of 60 bison from South Dakota. The ranch currently has a herd of 80 spread over 300 acres.
The Ag Legacy Farm Award was presented to Bill and Jean Jones of Wilean Farms, East Otto, which has been a Dairy of Distinction for 30 years. They currently have 200 cows and 200 heifers and operate a produce stand as well.
Finally, a Volunteer Appreciation Award was given to members of HomeMade Jam, the Farmer-Neighbor Dinner house band who have entertained since the dinner moved to the West Valley Fire Hall several years ago.
Locally-grown products are showcased at the dinner including vision meatballs, beef and turkey. A number of agriculture exhibitors met with visitors before the dinner.
The Farmer Neighbor Dinner is sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic development, Planning and Tourism, the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau and Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District.