ALBANY — More than 30,000 New Yorkers have died in the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state passed the milestone this week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported on New Year’s Day that 166 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total confirmed by state health officials to 30,208.
Across New York, 7,886 were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, down 49 from the day before. There were 1,006 patients newly admitted.
There were 1,292 (+16) in ICUs in New York hospitals, while 776 (+53) of those patients were intubated.
“We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution,” Cuomo said in a press release Friday. “As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask.”
Of the 219,253 test results for CIVID-19 reported Friday, 16,497 were positive, a rate of 7.52%.
In Western New York, the positivity rate was 8.01%, reflecting a trend up from the beginning of the week when WNY testing was under 7%.
Availability of hospital beds in WNY remained consistent — the seven-day average was 33% available on Thursday.