Cattaraugus County public schools have reported more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, including 171 students.
The New York State Health Department’s Dec. 14 Schools Report Card showed 635 students have tested positive in the county’s 12 school districts, an increase of 171 since Nov. 29. The report card showed a total of 861 COVID-19 cases in the county schools — 635 students and 226 teachers and staff.
The numbers do not include COVID-19 cases from Olean city schools since Nov. 29. There was no change in the school district’s numbers: a total of 63, including 49 students.
An update of the district’s numbers was not available from the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Wednesday.
Pioneer Central School District remained ahead of other districts in terms of COVID-19 cases. There are a total of 134 cases in the district including 107 students.
West Valley Central School continues to have the lowest COVID-19 numbers, 15, including nine students.
Olean City School District on Nov. 29 reported 63 cases including 49 students — five at East View Elementary, six at Washington West Elementary, 13 at the Intermediate and Middle School and 25 at the High School.
At Allegany-Limestone, the district reported a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 including 36 students — 17 in the Elementary School and 19 in the Middle and High School.
Hinsdale Central School reported 54 total cases including 40 students.
Portville Central School reported 78 cases including 59 students — 35 in the Elementary School and 24 in the Junior-Senior High School. That is an increase of 12 student cases in two weeks.
Franklinville Central School has had 65 cases, 50 of which were students — 20 in the Elementary School and 30 from the Junior-Senior High School.
Ellicottville Central School reported 69 cases of COVID-19, 57 of which were students — 30 in the Elementary School and 27 in the Middle and High School. There were 23 new student cases in two weeks.
Salamanca Central School District reported 79 cases, 46 of which were students — 14 from Prospect Elementary School, 15 from Seneca Elementary School and 17 from the Middle and High School. There were 17 new student cases since Nov. 29.
Randolph Central School reported 60 total cases including 48 students — 23 Elementary School students and 25 in the High School. There were four new student cases in the past two weeks.
Gowanda reported 111 cases including 74 students — 22 from the Elementary School, and 26 each in the Middle School and High School. There were 21 new student cases in the past two weeks.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School reported 89 COVID-19 cases including 60 students — 30 Elementary School, and 15 each in the Middle School and High School. Nine new student cases were reported since Nov. 29.
Across Western New York 10,300 public school students and 2,241 teachers have tested positive since Sept. 1.