More than 200 Cattaraugus County voters had taken advantage of early voting in the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor midway through Friday’s voting.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections said that as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, 210 people had participated in early voting in Little Valley and Olean.
The Board of Elections office in the former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Elementary School in Little Valley had recorded 58 early voters, while at Jamestown Community College in Olean, 152 people had voted. The polls are located in the Magnano Room at the Cutco Theater Building near North Barry Street.
Polls are open for early voting today and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About 12,000 Democrats and 19,000 Republicans are eligible to vote in the gubernatorial primary.
Gov. Kathy Hochul leads two Democratic challengers in a new survey by Survey USA. The poll shows Hochul with 54% of Democrats in the survey supporting her to 18% for Rep. Tom Suozzi and 11% for Jumaane Williams.
Republicans are in a much closer race according to Survey USA. The GOP presumptive nominee, Rep. Lee Zeldin has 25% to 23% for Andrew Guiliani, son of the former New York City mayor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, a statistical dead heat. Businessman Harry Wilson polled 13% and former Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino got 8%.
Democratic voters in Ward 2 in Salamanca have a choice between incumbent Councilman Kylee Johnson and challenger Susan Labuhn, a former county legislator.