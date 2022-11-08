More than 2,300 Cattaraugus County voters took advantage of nine days of early voting that ended Sunday, the Board of Elections reported Monday.
Regular voting at 55 election districts throughout the county started at 6 a.m. today and continues through 9 p.m.
Early voting was held at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley and at the Cutco Building at Jamestown Community College in Olean.
Between 210 and 352 people voted each day at the two early voting sites over the nine days. The two largest voter turnouts were on opening day Oct. 29 — 352 and the last day, Sunday, when 319 voted.
At the end of the day Sunday, 2,324 voters had cast early ballots. That is more than four times the number of people who voted in person early last year when there were 539 early votes cast.
The Board of Elections issued 1,740 absentee ballots, 1,251 of which have already been returned. The rest will be counted in about two weeks because the ballot involves national offices of senator and congressman, said Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson.
The early voting and absentee ballots received by last Thursday have been counted but not tabulated yet. They will be the first reports posted tonight.
After polls close at 9 o’clock, the election packets are delivered by sheriff’s deputies to the Board of Elections where they are electronically counted.
Votes will be posted as they are received on the Board of Elections website at www.cattco.org.
Besides state and national elections for governor, attorney general, comptroller, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, state Senate and Assembly, there is a countywide race for county clerk between Republican Darrell Klute and Kristin M. Sledge-Whitcomb of Salamanca, an independent running on the Democratic line.
County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz is running unopposed for re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines, as is Coroner Cleon W. Easton III.
There are 49,035 registered voters in Cattaraugus County.