ALBANY (TNS) — More than 100,000 utility customers remained without power Wednesday as crews from National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas worked to restore service across a wide stretch of upstate that remains in the dark since a heavy snow brought down trees, branches and power lines on Tuesday.
Approximately 35,000 National Grid customers, mostly in the Adirondack Mountains and Mohawk Valley, remained without power as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there was little need to provide emergency shelter or offer significant aid to people who remain without power.
National Grid had 3,600 workers out doing restoration around the clock, but some customers had to wait to get the lights back on. In Essex, Montgomery, Otsego, Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties, restoration was expected to be completed by midnight Wednesday.
Those in Fulton, Schenectady, and Schoharie counties would have to wait until about 4 p.m. Thursday.
The National Guard was handing out water and dry ice to Fulton County residents without power.
Fulton County Director of Emergency Management Steven Santa Maria said officials haven't received many calls for people who need to be sheltered.
The problem has been that the fallen trees that brought down lines have caused dangerous conditions.
"This storm created hazardous conditions for our customers and crews," Matt Barnett, vice president of National Grid's New York operations, said. "It continues to take significant time to create safe pathways to the damaged infrastructure."
Another 80,000 NYSEG customers were without power Wednesday afternoon. Most of the outages were clustered in the Southern Tier, though pockets of outages remained in the northeastern Adirondacks and the Catskill Mountains.
It is expected to take a few more days before service is restored to all utility customers.
