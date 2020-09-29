BELMONT — Allegany County needs 20 to 25 more election inspectors for the Nov. 3 election.
The duties of an election inspector are to help set up and take down the poll sites, verify voter registration and, this year, to maintain protocols required to keep everyone safe from coronavirus infection.
Election inspectors do not monitor voting for a particular candidate.
Marcy Crawford, who along with Barb Broughton are deputy election commissioners for the county, have noted that after several training sessions there is still a need for additional inspectors.
“We need 156 inspectors to get by," Crawford said. "We have between 172 and 174 but many of them are part-timers. We need to train an additional 20 to 25 more inspectors."
Those who undergo the one-day training and work on Election Day receive $39.50 for the training and $194 for working a full shift. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Inspectors are required to come in early to set up and open the polls and stay late to close the polls — more than a 16-hour day. However, half-day shifts are available. Crawford said payments will be pro-rated for the number of hours worked on Election Day.
Training day for new inspectors is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at a site yet to be announced.
Those wishing to hire on as election inspectors for Allegany County should call the Board of Elections office at (558) 268-9295/9294 on or before Oct. 7.
Election inspectors are required for primaries and special elections throughout the year. There are 39 districts and 33 polling places throughout the county.
Crawford said that new inspectors may be asked to travel to other than their own polling site or district. Those who travel are compensated for their round trip — home to poll and poll to home.
MEANWHILE, early voting takes place at the Allegany County Board of Elections, 8 Willets Ave. (behind the green church) where there is also a drop box for absentee ballots.
Early Voting days are:
• Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.