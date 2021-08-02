BELMONT — Allegany County Department of Health officials reported two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in the next few days to help boost the lowest-in-the-state tallies recorded in the county.
Clinics will be held Friday and on Aug. 11 at the County Office Building in Belmont. Call (585) 268-9250 to register.
In addition, the DOH reported several other clinics have provided vaccines in recent days — 20 Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines were administered at the Allegany County Fair; eight Moderna first doses were given out at the County Office Building on July 27, and 14 more were given out at the New Hudson Fire Hall on Wednesday. Other clinics were held Friday and Monday.
As of Monday, state Department of Health officials reported 16,847 people in the county have completed a vaccine series — 36.3% — while just under 18,000 have received at least one dose, or 38.6% of the county’s population. Of adults, 45.9% have received at least one dose.
Across the state, 60.8% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 726%% of adults having received a dose. In terms of completed vaccine series, 55.8% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with 67% of adults having a completed series. While Allegany County is the only county with a rate for first doses below 40%, 10 of the state’s 61 other counties reported rates between 40% and 50%.
Allegany County reported Monday that five new cases were recorded between July 26 and Sunday — bringing the total to date to 3,631. Since mid-July, 19 new cases have been reported. While county officials update the county’s dashboard once a week for the previous calendar week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that data from the state Department of Health indicated no new COVID-19 cases in the county between Sunday and Monday mornings.
Allegany County ranks at seventh for lowest population density, according to the state Department of Health. According to a report from the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 transmission has been tied closely to population density, with areas with fewer people per square mile reporting lower case counts and fatalities.