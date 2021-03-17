Clinics today and tomorrow are expected to vaccinate hundreds more against COVID-19 as case counts continue to rise.
The Allegany County Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in Wellsville for eligible recipients. The clinic, to be held at the old Kmart building, 121 Bolivar Road, RiverWalk Plaza, will disburse 300 first doses of the Moderna two-shot vaccine series.
All vaccines are by appointment only. Those wishing to register may visit the link at www.alleganyco.com, which was posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For a more detailed list of those eligible go to https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine.
Officials urged applicants to remain patient with the process, as the county is limited on the number of vaccines it receives. If you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, contact the ACDOH at (585) 268-9250.
In addition, Jamestown Community College in Olean will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, with the Cattaraugus County Health Department offering the Moderna vaccine today and Friday.
The vaccine being administered is Moderna and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose. The clinic held Wednesday set aside 330 vaccines for those at least 60 years old or with comorbidities. The clinics today and Friday — each for 250 vaccines — are open to anyone currently eligible for vaccines including specific frontline workers.
Cattaraugus County broke the 20% barrier on Wednesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 20.4% of the county’s 76,840 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine. Officials also reported 12% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series.
In Allegany County, 17.9% of the county’s 46,430 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. While a smaller percentage of Allegany County has received any shot than in Cattaraugus County, a higher percentage has a completed vaccine series, with 10.4% of residents reported.
Both counties lag the statewide averages for started and completed vaccine series. Across the state, 23.4% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 12.2% have a completed vaccine series.
The county with the highest percentage is Hamilton County, with 52.4% of the 4,434 residents in the county having at least one dose. The county with the lowest percentage is Bronx County, where 16.6% of the 1.43 million residents have received at least one dose.
All percentages are based on total populations, including roughly 20% of the state under the age of 18 and ineligible for the vaccine at this time.
Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by Cattaraugus County health officials, bringing the total to date to 4,575.
Of those cases, 117 are active, 4,362 have recovered, and 90 deaths have been reported. Officials reported seven patients are hospitalized with the disease. Over the last seven days, 2.6% of COVID-19 tests have come back as positive.
Officials reported 478 quarantined contacts are in isolation, as well as 77 travelers.
Allegany County officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 3,021. Of those, 2,937 cases have resulted in recoveries, and 82 deaths have been reported.
Officials reported 118 active quarantines or isolations on Wednesday, out of 10,902 such orders issued to date.