OLEAN — As Della Moore looked upon the faces of the people gathered in her honor, the woman who seems to always know exactly the right thing to say was speechless.
“You told me 25 people,” she quipped, receiving laughs and applause.
Instead, nearly 70 family members, friends, colleagues, community leaders and local officials came together Saturday afternoon in the Trinity United Methodist Church to recognize Moore for her achievements and contributions to Olean, Cattaraugus County and beyond.
Founder and executive director of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean, Moore was recognized as a 2021 Woman of Distinction by the New York Senate.
Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said he selected Moore as the 57th Senate District’s honoree in recognition of her efforts to preserve the history of African Americans throughout the region and her more than four decades of community leadership and volunteerism.
“When I learned more about Della, and what she’s done and her amazing history here, her service and kindness, it was an easy choice to be quite honest,” Borrello said. “What she has done for the people here has been amazing, and it’s really about someone who has done so much and asked for so little in return.”
Upon receiving the award, Moore, 82, said she was thankful to everyone in attendance. She said is grateful for what God has put in her heart to do, and she can’t help put do it.
“I’m so thankful for the fact that the spirt that He’s put in me and the spirit He’s put in you reacts, and that’s why I’m so grateful forever and I’ll be grateful forever more. Amen,” she said. “Now I’m going to sit down before I make a complete fool of myself.”
Moore moved to Olean in 1972 from her native Philadelphia and has since devoted the last five decades of her life to helping others and giving back to her adopted hometown. Most recently, she has been the driving force behind the creation of the African American Center for Cultural Development in the city on North Barry Street.
“You have that vision to say, ‘This is what it’s going to be, and I’m going to work everyday to ensure that vision happens,’” Borrello said. “It’s so much the patience, the grace that you have and the way you presented yourself to the people of this community.”
As the center’s director, Moore has worked to raise awareness of the talents, lives and history of African Americans in the Southern Tier and of the region’s key role in the Underground Railroad.
Moore was raised in a family with three sisters, a brother and a niece, who was like a sister, by her father and mother, Robert Lee and Opense Patten. She and her late husband, Jimmy Moore, moved from Philadelphia to his hometown of Olean to raise their son and daughter. She also has two grown grandchildren.
Moore’s granddaughter, Joleen Moore, said her grandmother is a guardian angel to everyone she comes in contact with. She said Moore taught her that if you pray about it and let it go, God will always lead you in that direction.
“She’s not just my grandmother but she’s my best friend, and she’s my angel,” said Joleen Moore, holding back tears. “She’s just awesome, and she deserves everything that she gets.”
Olean Mayor William Aiello said he’s crossed paths with Moore many times over the decades. He said her contribution to Olean is significant, noting her exhaustive research, hard work, patience and perseverance has made it a better place to live.
“But it is her optimism and enthusiasm, traits that she passes on to whomever she meets, that make her a leader in our community,” he continued. “She is the definition of a Woman of Distinction.”
Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, R-Gowanda, echoed that sentiment, adding that everything Moore does is done with distinction, from community service to the preservation and promotion of African American history and culture to faith, friendship and love of family.
“Della shows the true meaning of inclusion, someone who sees everyone she meets as a friend and worthy of compassion,” he said. “Every once in a while the Lord sends us a really good person. In this case, he sent us Della.”
Many throughout the Olean area first met and befriended Moore during her 32 years working at the local Tops. She began her career as a cashier shortly after moving to Olean and left as a department manager.
Despite the demands of family and work, Moore constantly sought to enhance her education, earning an Associate’s Degree from Alfred University, a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Master’s Degree in history from St. Bonaventure University and a Master’s Degree in Black history from Temple University. She has taught at Jamestown Community College and Julius Nyerere University of Kankan in Guinea, West Africa.
Known for her community involvement and volunteerism, Moore has served on the Olean Board of Education, the Genesis House Board of Directors, the NeighborWorks Board of Directors and the Cattaraugus County Arts Council Board of Directors.
Moore also serves on the Greater Olean Area Council Churches Board of Directors, the Rebuilding Together Board of Directors, the Historians Advisory Committee for the Cattaraugus County Planning and Tourism Department and the Olean Historical Society Board of Directors. She has volunteered at the Olean Food Pantry and at the Olean Family YMCA as well as the International Foundation for Education and Self-Help and with AmeriCorps.
Borrello said Moore embodies the ideals at the heart of the Woman of Distinction Award. He said her commitment to the community is an inspiration and example to all, adding she is a role model to women and men of all ages and has touched countless lives.
“We owe her an enormous debt for creating the African American Center for Cultural Development,” he added. “Her legacy of service to her community and its history deserves our recognition, admiration and thanks.”
Established in 1998, the New York State Senate “Women of Distinction” Award pays tribute to women who have demonstrated remarkable character, initiative and commitment in serving their neighbors, strengthening our communities and acting as role models.