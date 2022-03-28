Moonlit Stroll at Lillibridge April 9
PORTVILLE — A moonlit stroll is set for 9 p.m. April 9 at the Lillibridge Preserve, 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville.
Walking by the light of the moon offers a new perspective on a familiar world. Join Pfeiffer Nature Cener on their first-quarter moon stroll at Lillibridge and enjoy the nighttime transformation of the trails and field that are so familiar to you.
The walk begins at the Lillibridge kiosk, travel through the old growth forest and end under the stars in the Lillibridge field. From that vantage point, we will admire the night sky and share some fun and interesting facts about the moon.
Be sure to dress appropriately and wear sturdy shoes. Please bring a flashlight and also binoculars if you have them.
The hike is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required by April 7. To register, please e-mail naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187. COVID safety measures will be followed.
The hike will be canceled if there is full cloud cover or poor weather conditions. Look for a cancellation notice on Pfeiffer’s website.