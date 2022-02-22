BRADFORD, Pa. — Kathy Moonan, formerly accounts payable manager of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has been promoted to director of business affairs at the university.
As director, Moonan is responsible in directing the office’s day-to-day operations, a role she took on when Vice President of Business Affairs Rick Esch was named interim president last July.
Moonan is the longest-serving member of Pitt-Bradford’s staff, having worked in the business office for 44 years.
The work that Moonan does for the university has always gone far beyond her job title. In addition to the substantial duties of being the manager of accounts payable, she has functioned as an office manager for the Business Affairs Office for more than a decade.
When Moonan leaves the office, she does not leave campus. Outside the office, she is a sports booster who puts her time where her passion is — working in athletic fundraising or cheering on the Panthers.
In 2017, she combined her love of Pitt-Bradford with her love of scholastic wrestling. As an advocate and later advisor for the Wrestling Club, she solicited and secured the lead donation to position Pitt-Bradford to create an NCAA Division III wrestling team that began in the fall of 2018.
Additionally, she volunteers to coordinate all food concessions at the Kessel Athletic Complex for both the baseball and softball fields, donating the proceeds to the Pitt-Bradford Athletic Department.
She has coordinated fundraising through the Athletic Department for the Ovarian Cancer Foundation and assisted with fundraising for staff and their family members in need.
In the community, she also has overseen the concession stand for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic and at the Allegany-Limestone school for indoor soccer.
In 2018, then-president Dr. Livingston Alexander awarded her the President’s Award for Staff Excellence.
Moonan and her husband, Dave, live in Bradford. Her son, Matthew, is a 2020 graduate of Pitt-Bradford.