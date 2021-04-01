OLEAN — Officials with the Tri-County Arts Council have announced that the “Maestro Moods” watercolors and charcoal sketches exhibit by the award-winning Olean artist, Peg Bothner, will be held from April 16 to May 22 in the organization’s gallery at 110 W. State St.
An artist reception will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., April 25, and reservations can be made by visiting: https://signup.com/go/OPRrdGi
Bothner’s watercolors, mixed media and charcoal sketches with an orchestral theme which reflects her love of music will be featured in the exhibit. As in all her portraits and watercolors of individuals, animals and dancers, her drawings of musicians abound with a lively joy and spontaneity, each revealing a unique and sophisticated style by an equally warm and lively artist.
Bothner’s art has hung in galleries and museums throughout Western New York including the Albright-Knox in Buffalo. She studied with watercolorist Robert Blair who was director of the Olean Art Association and Catherine Nelson of Alfred University. The Olean Art Association later became the Cattaraugus Arts Council and more recently has expanded to include Chautauqua and Allegany counties as the Tri-County Arts Council.
Bothner was honored by the then Cattaraugus County Arts Council for her community spirit which was so evidently on display as she created charcoal portraits of each resident at the Cattaraugus County nursing home over many years. This was done voluntarily, and the original portraits were provided to the residents’ families.
In 1992, Bothner was commissioned by Cutco Corp. to draw scenes of the company’s factory and office. The project resulted in 15 charcoal, pencil and watercolor pieces which are on display in the OBDC building at 301 N. Union St.
Bothner first discovered her love for drawing at age 10 when she took her first art class from a neighborhood artist in Hartford, Conn.
“She would set up a still life for us each week in her living room,” Bothner said of her art teacher, warmly recalling the eggplant and spotty bananas she first learned to paint.
After high school, Bothner studied with a Yale University professor from whom she developed skills in pastels and watercolors. Later, she attended the Woodstock of the Art Students League from New York City where her expertise in watercolors expanded.
“It was time well spent. Later, I simplified by going into black and white or charcoal,” she said.
Bothner and her late husband, Dick, a biology professor at St. Bonaventure University, moved to Olean in 1958, where they raised their four children.
Reflecting on her vibrant career as an artist, which has sustained her through many of life’s hurdles and challenges, Bothner admitted, “I don’t know what I would do without it.”
For those who would like to visit the Tri-County gallery, its hours of operation are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
