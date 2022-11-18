APTOPIX Wintry Weather

Zaria Black, 24, of Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday. A lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of Western and Northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way.

 Joshua Bessex/AP Photo

BUFFALO — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of Western and Northern New York on Friday, with 3 feet of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.

The storm’s severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from the warmer lakes, and dumping snow in narrow bands.

Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul thanks a heavy-equipment operator with the New York State Thruway at its Walden Garage in Cheektowaga on Thursday following a press briefing on the impending snowstorm in Western New York region.

