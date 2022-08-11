Dr. Mary Bassett

New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett

 Mike Wren/NY State Department of Health

ALBANY (TNS) — After weeks of accelerating, daily monkeypox numbers appear to be leveling off in New York.

Despite this indicator that public health messaging around prevention is seeping in, officials have concerns about equity in vaccine distribution, as the demand for shots rapidly outpaces the state's supply.

