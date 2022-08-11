ALBANY (TNS) — After weeks of accelerating, daily monkeypox numbers appear to be leveling off in New York.
Despite this indicator that public health messaging around prevention is seeping in, officials have concerns about equity in vaccine distribution, as the demand for shots rapidly outpaces the state's supply.
In the last two weeks, the number of new cases has topped out at around 80 per day. In weeks prior, daily case counts were rising at a steep incline, according to data provided by the state Department of Health.
New York continues to bear the brunt of the U.S. monkeypox health crisis, with 2,132 cases as of Aug. 10, according to the state's tracker.
California, which has the second-largest outbreak in the country, had 1,310 as of Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The state Department of Health on July 29 declared monkeypox an imminent threat to public health, unlocking funds to aid county health departments with testing and vaccine distribution.
A day later, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak, enabling more medical personnel, including pharmacists and EMTs, to administer the vaccine.
The declaration also required county health departments to report vaccine distribution information to the state's emergency system.
The data collection is important to help the department flag inequities in vaccine distribution and ensure health officials are reaching populations most at risk of contracting the disease, State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said at a town hall organized by the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality New York on Aug. 1.
"One group we are particularly concerned about are African Americans. We are seeing more African Americans among cases than we are among those who are receiving vaccines proportionately," Bassett said. "That's something we need your help with."
Tracking vaccine distribution is also important because the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine was initially developed for smallpox, and "we actually don't know how well this vaccine works in the current outbreak," Bassett said.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators on Tuesday authorized an alternate method of vaccine administration in an effort to stretch out low vaccine supplies.
Administering the vaccine intradermally, or between layers of the skin rather than below the skin, only uses a fraction of the dose which multiplies its bandwidth fivefold, federal health officials said.
"In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement. "By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so."
Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact. The current outbreak has been concentrated downstate and primarily has affected men with multiple sexual partners who have sex with men.
