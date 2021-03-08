ELLICOTTVILLE — The annual winter carnival in Ellicottville and at Holiday Valley Resort is on — with some restrictions due to COVID-19 regulations.
“With the current COVID restrictions, Ellicottville’s legendary Mardi Gras Weekend has been reinvented as Winter Carnival Weekend,” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.
It’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and is the community’s salute to the past skiing season as well as spring skiing.
“Storefronts will be decorated, themed music will be playing in the streets and there will be lots of activities at Holiday Valley, including a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday,” McFadden said.
To add to the buzz, a giant snow sculpture of an 8-foot-high ski boot will be carved by sculptor Eric Jones. People will know him from his recent snow carvings of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs, as well as other projects.
McFadden predicted a lot of people are going to want selfies in front of the boot on the lawn of the 1887 Building. Across the street is the world’s largest ski tree with numerous skis and a monument to Ellicottville’s famed winter sports activities.
The full weekend schedule is at www.ellicottvilleny.com.
Holiday Valley will also host a modified Winter Carnival this weekend.
There will be races — skiing and non-skiing — costumes, a professional snow sculptor, decorations at chairlift stations, a snow golf tournament and Saturday night fireworks.
For a schedule of weekend activities, check the Holiday Valley website at holidayvalley.com.