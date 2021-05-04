OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday at the Jamestown Community College Olean Campus.
There are 350 doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine that will be administered from 9 a.m. until noon. Moderna vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 28 days of the initial dose. The department will schedule a second dose vaccine on June 5.
And from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
Individuals 18 years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to register for the vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
A limited number of walk-in appointments are available.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at the College Center on North Union Street. Enter the College Center building on the backside of the building. Parking is available on North Clinton Street and North Union Street.