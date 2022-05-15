ALFRED — Dr. Robert S. Langer, renowned biomedical engineer and co-founder of more than 40 biotechnology companies including COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna, has followed four guiding principles throughout his career as a research scientist.
On Saturday, Langer — a professor in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Departments of Chemical Engineering and Biological Engineering, and faculty member in MIT’s David H. Koch Institute of Integrative Cancer Research — delivered the keynote address at Alfred University’s 186th commencement, relating to graduates the role those principles have played in his professional success.
Langer is viewed as the founder of the field of tissue engineering in regenerative medicine, and is the pioneer of hundreds of technologies, including controlled release and transdermal drug delivery systems, which allow for the non-invasive administration of drugs through the skin.
“I hope to leave you with some simple messages,” Langer said. “First when you choose a job, follow your passion — choose something you love, not what makes the most money. Second, try to dream big dreams — dreams that can change the world and make it a better place. Third, oftentimes you will run into roadblocks but, no matter how bad things look, don’t give up. And fourth — treat all people with respect and kindness.”
After earning his chemical engineering from Cornell University and his doctoral degree, also in chemical engineering, from MIT, Langer would take a position as a researcher at Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital, where he would work on two related problems: trying to discover the first substance that could stop cancer blood vessels from growing (and thus stop tumor growth); and developing tiny particles — called microparticles and nanoparticles — that might be able to deliver these and other large molecular weight substances such as proteins or RNA to the body.
His research led the discovery of the first blood vessel inhibitors which fight cancer. It took 28 years from his earliest publication in this area — a 1976 article in the Journal of Science — until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first blood vessel inhibitor. Today, such inhibitors, like Avastin, Lucentis, and Eylea, are among the most successful biopharmaceuticals in the world for treating cancer and eye diseases such as macular degeneration. They have been used to treat hundreds of millions of patients.
“When we started developing vaccines to treat COVID, the Boston Globe ran a front-page article on this entitled “This is not how you do science” with my picture underneath it,” Langer recalled. “But Moderna and its terrific employees, some of whom are my former students, never gave up. Today the Moderna vaccine and one somewhat like it made by Pfizer and BioNTech — also using nanoparticles — is used all over the world.”
Langer’s final piece of advice to graduates involved how they treat others.
“Many people ask me why the people in our lab have done well,” he said. “I like to think it’s because we’ve tried to treat everyone with respect and kindness; treating people the way you hope they would treat you. No matter what you do with your life career-wise, there is nothing more important than being a good, caring human being.”
Alfred awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an honorary degree, in absentia, in recognition of his leadership during his nation’s months-long battle against invading Russian forces.
Alfred University president Mark Zupan spearheaded the effort to honor the Ukrainian leader.
Alfred alumnus (1969) and Board of Trustees member Eric Bershad, whose family is from Ukraine, lauded the Ukrainian leader for the leadership and courage he showed in the face of the Russian military attacks on his country. He noted that Zelenskyy was made several offers of safe passage from Ukraine as the conflict in his country worsened; each time he declined.
“While his country was under siege, President Zelenskyy decided to stay," Bershad said. "He did not flee; nor did he freeze. He rallied his people to mobilize against the Russian invasion."
Langer and Charlie Joyce, a Wellsville resident and member of the University’s Board of Trustees, were also awarded honorary degrees. Joyce is the past president and CEO of Otis Eastern Corp. and longtime supporter of Alfred University.
“It is very humbling to be on the same stage as my fellow honorary degree recipients,” said Joyce, who recognized his fellow trustees and members of his family in attendance.
Addressing her classmates was 2022 Marlin Miller Outstanding Senior Award recipient Makenzie Cashmer, a mechanical engineering major from Weedville in Elk County, Pa.
Cashmer is a member of the Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, the Society of Women Engineers, has served as president and vice president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, participated in the Alfred University Honors Program, and was also a member of the Alfred University women’s soccer team.
She attended Alfred University on a four-year U.S. Army ROTC scholarship and is the recipient of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Award. She will commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.