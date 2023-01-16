Sports betting

Mobile sports betting in New York state surpassed $16 billion in its first year.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — It's been a year since New York first allowed mobile sports betting and the results have exceeded expectations.

Bettors put up more than $16 billion since the practice was first authorized on Jan. 8, 2022.

