PENN YAN — Democrat Tracy Mitrano refused Thursday to concede the 23rd Congressional District election to Rep. Tom Reed until the absentee ballots are counted.
Election night totals showed Reed, R-Corning, with 160,131 votes to 90,959 for Mitrano, a former Cornell University official who owns a cyber-security firm and lives in Penn Yan.
The split represented a 61.2% to 34.7% lead for Reed, who declared victory Tuesday night.
There are a reported 47,000 absentee ballots waiting to be counted next week at the boards of election in 11 counties across the district. All those votes — even if every one of them went to the challenger — would not be enough to swing the election to Mitrano.
“By next week, we will have a better picture,” she said.
After a September poll showed Reed leading in the district by a 47% to 42% margin, Mitrano thought she could close that 5% gap over the next six weeks. The absentees will close the current margin, she predicted. She won't concede the election until those votes have all been counted.
During a media call Thursday morning, Mitrano said she would not run for the seat again. In two years, the current congressional district will probably look very different if the state loses two congressional seats due to the census.
“I promised I would run twice and not run again,” she told reporters, noting that U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., had suggested Mitrano sit out the 2020 election and set her sights on 2022 and a new district.
Mitrano said the lawsuit that sought to impound absentee ballots filed on Monday was a strategic move by the Reed campaign, “not because of a problem.” As soon as Reed saw the margin, the campaign discontinued efforts to impound the absentee ballots.
“We ran a clean and honest campaign not supported by corporate PACs money, but by individual supporters,” Mitrano said. Reed’s campaign of misleading television ads were right out of the "national Republican playbook," she said.
“If I believed everything Tom Reed said in his political ads, I wouldn’t have voted for me,” Mitrano added, saying they amounted to “fear and fear mongering.”
Responding to Mitrano's claims on Thursday, Reed senior adviser Matt Coker emailed the Ithaca Journal: “Tom handily won re-election and the campaign is over. Tracy’s baseless and ridiculous claims don’t warrant a response.”
On Tuesday night, Reed said, “Now we will get right back to work," while expressing gratitude that the voters of the district “heard our voice and heard our message and, most importantly, they respect the work we’ve done.”
In Cattaraugus County voting, Reed had 20,239 votes to 8,625 to Mitrano. Allegany County voters gave Reed 12,862 votes to 3,975 for Mitrano.
Reed had three times the number of television ad spots as her campaign, Mitrano said, calling them “gross misrepresentations and bold lies.” She also repeated charges that Reed used congressional staff to campaign.
Mitrano said she was somewhat surprised by the results of other House races, where a number of Democratic incumbents lost to Republican challengers. “I anticipated it (would be) more like 2008, when the country was moving toward Democrats.” She had hoped to ride that wave.
COVID-19 and President Donald Trump helped scramble Mitrano’s plan to mount a successful campaign against Reed.
The coronavirus kept her off the traditional campaign trail and Reed “marched in lockstep with Trump" and used "his name recognition, association with Trump and the money” to dominate with television advertising.
Mitrano’s said the biggest regret is that she and Reed didn’t get to debate on the issues she campaigned on for three years to help boost the region’s economy: Affordable healthcare, good education, fair student loans, infrastructure — including internet — and the environment.