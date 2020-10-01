Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano was not impressed with Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
Only one of the candidates at the debate looked presidential “and it wasn’t the one who flew in on Air Force One,” Mitrano told reporters during a media call Thursday.
President Trump’s interruptions of both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace was “reprehensible,” said Mitrano, who is running against Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, a longtime Trump supporter.
For his part, Reed earlier this week signaled disappointment in the debate.
“I join with the silent majority in America and I think a growing voice that’s awakening saying, ‘You know what? That’s not the kind of political debate we need to have in America nor should we have in America,’” Reed told Spectrum News.
A cybersecurity expert, Mitrano, of Penn Yan, called Trump “a national-security risk to our country,” particularly in light of reporting by the New York Times that the president paid no income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years and only paid $750 in taxes in 2017 and 2018.
The president displayed instability and outward aggressiveness in the debate, she said.
“The real losers in the debate were the American people,” Mitrano said. “Our (foreign) adversaries were laughing as they watched the president unravel.”
She said, “Trump is not the unencumbered wealthy man” he leads people to believe. “He used tax loopholes to pay next to nothing. Compare that to what middle class taxpayers pay.”
Reed declined to comment earlier this week on the New York Times story on Trump’s taxes, deferring questions to the White House, where Trump told reporters it was “fake news” and that he’d paid millions in income taxes.
Besides the security risks posed by Trump’s seemingly shaky finances, Mitrano said the president is not dealing with Russian meddling in the election.
Republicans, including Reed, have refused to stand up when Trump says something outrageous, Mitrano said, citing as an example Trump directing the U.S. Treasury Department not to collect payroll taxes through the end of the year due to the pandemic.
That will hurt Social Security and Medicare, Mitrano said.
“Where is Tom Reed?” she said. “Over and over again he has done Trump’s bidding to the detriment of the people in the 23rd Congressional District.”
She noted Reed also supported the Trump tax cut which eliminated deductions for state and local taxes and benefited corporations and the rich.
“Reed has been silent on Trump’s dog whistles to white supremacists,” Mitrano said, referring to the president’s comment when asked to disavow white supremacist groups. The president caused a stir when he appeared to address the Proud Boys group, saying, “stand down and stand by.”
Reed, said Mitrano, “will not call out the president for supporting racist groups.”
In her travels across the 23rd Congressional District, Mitrano said she’s seen plenty of Confederate flags and is aware of paramilitary groups in the region. “I’m not afraid to say I denounce white supremacy.”
What about high points of the senate for each of the candidates? Mitrano said she appreciated Biden. “who tried his darnedest to address the American people.” Trump’s interruptions “showed who he really is and is all about and what he has done in four years as president.”
The candidates should have been talking about jobs, healthcare, infrastructure and taxes. “Maybe the next debate will be different,” Mitrano said.
Mitrano said in the months since the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, she has expressed her support for both law enforcement and the Black Lives Matter movement. She criticized Reed’s refusal to vote for the Justice In Policing Act, which would permit families to sue policemen who are “bad apples.”
Mitrano said, “The taxpayers have to pay settlement for the bad apples. Reed stays silent.” She accused Reed of “ginning up fear” that the type of demonstrations in Portland would come to Bath if she were elected.
“I’m no cookie-cutter Democrat,” Mitrano said. “I will work with whoever I have to to get things done for the 23rd District.”
Mitrano complained again that Reed’s campaign has failed to offer more than one date for a congressional debate — on Oct. 27 in Elmira. Many voters will already have voted by mail or participated in early voting by that time, she said.
Mitrano said she had accepted a debate invitation from the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters for later this month.
She said the Libertarian candidate, Andrew Kolstee, the Chautauqua County Libertarian Party chairman and secretary of the New York State Libertarian Party Committee, has also accepted the invitation for Oct. 15 in Fredonia.
“(Reed) should just join us at the debate,” Mitrano said.
Meanwhile, Reed on Thursday urged leaders in Washington to find a compromise on coronavirus relief legislation, saying during a CNBC interview the “need is significant” for additional economic assistance across the U.S.
“But you also look at small business. You look at individuals who have lost their jobs,” added Reed, who co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus along with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.
The bipartisan group released a roughly $1.5 trillion relief proposal in mid-September that was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who favors a larger stimulus package.
Pelosi has been holding negotiations this week with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attempting to find agreement on legislation that would be able to pass both the Democratic-led House and GOP-led Senate.
Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke Thursday afternoon and plan to talk again later, seeking compromise on the cost of a potential package and other outstanding issues, according to Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill.
However, Hammill said “distance on key areas remain.”