PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will hold a town hall in Olean Saturday as part of an extended campaign leg in the western part of the 23rd Congressional District.
Mitrano, who is challenging Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, will hold the town hall in Franchot Park Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. Mitrano favors the town hall format as a relaxed environment for hearing from constituents and sharing her ideas.
The Mitrano campaign says it observes COVID-19 precautions at all events, requiring social distancing and masks. Other weekend events will be held in Jamestown, Fredonia, Dunkirk, Westfield and Lakewood.
Last weekend, Stan Lundine, former Southern Tier congressman and lieutenant governor endorsed Mitrano at a town hall event in Jamestown.
Meanwhile, Mitrano warns that the 23rd District could lose clout if there is an undercount in the 11-county district. The count continues through the end of October.
Cattaraugus County has a 52% return rate, Allegany County’s is 49% and Chautauqua County’s is 58%. Census data is used to decide how many members of Congress each state can have and to allocate federal funding for education and infrastructure for example.
“Some of the areas that touches specifically — food stamps, education, Medicare, housing, roads and bridges—all of that is implicated with the failure to have the right numbers of people who actually need those services and deserve them,” Mitrano said. “They're taxpayers, but if they're being under-counted they won't get them.”
The 58% return rate ranks 20th among the 27th congressional districts in the state, Mitrano pointed out.
Mitrano said Reed should be doing more to encourage residents to return their census letters or go online. Census workers may not get to everyone’s home due to delays caused by the coronavirus.
The lack of broadband in the district also hampers census reporting by some individuals, Mitrano said. The census form can be completed online, but an estimated 30 percent of district residents have no connection to the Internet. Of the rest, only half have fast, reliable service most of the time.
The 2020 Census form can be completed online at my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.