Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will host a Labor Day rally in Corning Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Centennial Park.
The rally is open to the public. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendees will be asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In a preview of what to expect at the rally, Mitrano spoke to reporters on Thursday about hunger and healthcare in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District and how incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, “turned his back on the district” with his efforts to reduce food stamp funding and his numerous votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Mitrano said she spent Wednesday afternoon at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
“She was talking about legislation that she is trying to get through in Congress to take care of the basic need to feed people,” Mitrano said. “This is yet another area where I feel Tom Reed has fallen terribly short.”
Mitrano accused Reed of holding up the 2018 farm bill because he wanted to reduce food stamps.
Another problem that has worsened during the pandemic is access to affordable healthcare, Mitrano said. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that, if the Trump Administration prevails, will effectively terminate the Affordable Care Act.
Mitrano noted that Reed has consistently voted against the ACA and individual provisions of the act, including the one forbidding discrimination against people with preexisting conditions and another enabling the government to negotiate prescription drug prices. She said if the ACA falls, 27,000 district residents would lose their health insurance.
Mitrano said she was happy with the $290,000 her campaign raised between July 1 and August 31.
“We raised in two months what we raised in the last quarter, and it’s still largely grassroots donations. What that tells me is, people are genuinely committed to resetting the political compass in this district, in this country. And they are looking to elect people whom they trust to do that.”
Mitrano also blasted President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 6 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and claimed more than 178,000 lives.
“If we had a federal plan and something’s not working, you fix it, but start with a plan,” Mitrano said. “This is a pandemic. You need to shut down before it hits.”
REED, meanwhile, highlighted Social Security as vital for seniors, individuals with disabilities and working families, saying Ways and Means Republicans have have been working to address the “real challenges” it faces in a bipartisan fashion.
“Republicans are pressing Stephen Goss, the Chief Actuary of Social Security, over the use of his office by Senate Democrats to propagate a myth,” Reed wrote in a blog this week. “Factual, empirical analysis by the Actuary’s office is vital to ensuring Social Security can function effectively, and it shouldn’t be abused as a political football.”
Reed said Senate Democrats recently asked Goss to analyze what would happen if payroll taxes that fund Social Security were eliminated without replacement funding. Reed said the analysis generated alarming headlines declaring Social Security could be depleted by 2023.
“And that was the goal; create concern without any substance,” Reed wrote. “Not a single lawmaker has proposed nor supported such a bill. Senate Democrats asked the Actuary this misleading question to artificially shape the narrative and scare our seniors and those with disabilities during an election year and global pandemic.”
