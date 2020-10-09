PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano’s campaign has released the results of a poll she claims shows her within striking distance of Rep. Tom Reed in the 23rd Congressional District race.
Mitrano campaign staff said Reed’s “already lackluster polling numbers continue to fall as Tracy Mitrano closes the gap, bringing Reed well within striking distance” with weeks left before the election.
The Mitrano campaign said their polling shows Reed’s lead has fallen from 12 points in late July to just 7 points now. Reed leads Mitrano 47% to 40%, with 13% undecided
This shows Reed below 50%, which Mitrano considers “a major warning sign for an incumbent.
Matt Coker, Reed For Congress campaign spokesman, indicated Thursday he didn’t put much stock in Mitrano’s polls.
“In October 2018, Tracy leaked a poll claiming she was only down 2 points and went on to lose by 10 points on election day. This is just another desperate attempt to mislead voters like Tracy’s 2018 shenanigans,” Coker said in response to the Mitrano poll.
“Bottom line, you can’t trust Tracy,” Coker said. “We are confident that the results of the only poll that matters, that of the voters on Election Day, will reach the same conclusion this time.”
Coker said the Mitrano poll did not screen for likely voters, “which is a structural flaw in the methodology of this poll. Such structural flaws will lead to unreliable results.”
Since Mitrano launched her direct mail, TV and digital ad campaigns, “The numbers speak for themselves. We are closing in on Tom Reed because he has failed this district,” she said.
“When voters learn about our campaign, they join us because the people of this district are united in seeking change.”
Last month, Mitrano said her campaign polling showed a close race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both Trump and Reed have racked up decisive wins in the past in the 11-county congressional district, Mitrano said.
According to her polling, Reed’s favorability has dropped by 10 points since July, Mitrano said. “His favorability is just two points higher than his unfavorability — 40% favorable to 38% unfavorable.”
Her polling shows Trump favorable rating in the district is 49% favorable to 47% unfavorable, Mitrano said.
Since Reed is closely associated with the president, Mitrano is hoping to pick up increasing support in the district if the president continues to lose support.