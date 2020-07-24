PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitano went after Rep. Tom Reed Thursday for failing to support the U.S. House’s HEROES Act and negotiating for lower state and local government relief.
The HEROES Act, passed along party lines in the House, was also designed to help provide funding for public schools across the nation to reopen safely, Mitrano told reporters during a telephone press conference.
With just over a month to go before New York schools are looking to open, that money continues to be a wish. State and local governments are still waiting for federal funding to cover their added coronavirus costs and loss of revenue.
Reed rushed to vote for the first CARES Act, which was loaded with money for special interests, Mitrano said.
“Then he turned his back and failed to vote for the HEROES ACT,” she added. “He’s not voting in the interest of his district.”
Now, more than six weeks after House Democrats passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which Reed said would never be approved by the Senate or signed by the president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing a bill that contains no state and local government funding.
Reed said Wednesday he places a priority in the next coronavirus relief bill money for state and local government based on population, actual COVID-19 costs and lost revenue. It must be direct payments to governments to keep police, firemen and other first responders on the job, he said.
Another priority for Reed is money for child care facilities, which will be needed if students go back to in-person education.
On Thursday afternoon, McConnell disclosed that a GOP-sponsored Senate bill with coronavirus relief would not include funding for state and local governments.
Mitrano rapped Reed over another issue during the press call — debates. After calling on the incumbent to agree to one debate in each television media market in the 23rd Congressional District, Reed and his campaign spokesman indicated there probably wouldn’t be any more debates than there was two years ago.
A campaign spokesman said Reed holds many town halls around the district, negating the need for more debates with his political opponent. Reed hasn’t held any town halls since coronavirus concerns closed down that venue in March.
Mitrano countered by saying a Reed town hall doesn’t compare to a debate with his political opponent. “Town halls aren’t debates,” she said.
“The district is the size of New Jersey,” Mitrano told reporters. “He’s gerrymandering the time and location of the debates.” The campaign’s response to her debate challenge was one of “indignation and self-righteousness.”
Mitrano said Reed will spend $1 million on television ads in the five TV markets across the district.
She said his claim to a “grass roots campaign is ludicrous.” More than $1 million of his campaign contributions are from special interests and only 35% comes from within the district, she said. That compares to individual contributors who make up 97% of her contributors.
Reed also “blurs the lines between candidate and congressman” with his attacks on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mitrano said.