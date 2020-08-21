Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano told reporters Thursday that the latest polling in the 23rd Congressional District shows President Trump and Joe Biden “neck and neck” among voters.
The poll shows Mitrano is “competitive” in her contest with Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, according to press aide Claudia Wheatley.
Asked whether she expected a boost from the Biden-Kamala Harris Democratic ticket in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, Mitrano of Penn Yan pointed out Barack Obama won the district in 2008, which was the last time a Democrat won in the congressional district.
If the Biden-Harris ticket can bring out more voters, Mitrano is hoping they stay on the Democratic line and fill in the circle across from her name.
The 11-county district has a solid Republican majority of registered voters, but Mitrano said moderates and independent voters hold the key to the election. Reed won the 2018 match against Mitrano by 8.4%.
Mitrano said she was “a little surprised” that her poll found Trump and Biden running neck and neck in the 23rd District. “But because I have talked to so many people in the district,” she knew Biden, who is ahead of Trump nationally, would do well here.
The Cook Political Report still rates the 23rd District as solid +6 Republican.
Mitrano called for Reed to resign as the honorary chairman of the Trump Committee in New York “in light of (Trump’s) failed presidency and his inability to help the country in this pandemic.”
She said if Reed “is concerned about the Postal Service” he should step down from his role with the Trump campaign.
Mitranio said, “Tom Reed is out of ideas,” while criticizing his failure to get broadband service across his district. “After COVID, everyone knows how important broadband is. It’s very important to education and farmers have needed it.”
Not only is the lack of broadband service hurting residents, companies will not locate in areas without broadband service, Mitrano said.
After decades of losses of manufacturing jobs, Mitrano said the future includes the gig economy and advanced manufacturing jobs. “Tom Reed acts as if he doesn’t have a clue.”
In addition, Reed is in the minority in the House, Mitrano said.
“The likelihood is he will be back in the majority next year is very slim,” she said. “If people want to get this district going, think about an alternative to Tom Reed.”
The president “is trying to gaslight people” with his talk about fraud involving voting by mail in this pandemic, Mitrano said. The elderly and veterans who rely on the mail for their checks and for their medication, are being hurt by the mail slowdown.
Mitrano also called out Reed for what she called was his “lip service to supporting farmers.” Reed, she said, “is only supporting successful farms” for a photo opportunity. “He has not done anything to help small and mid-size farmers, particularly dairy farmers. He’s done nothing for so many of them.”