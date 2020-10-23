PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will begin a bus tour of New York’s 11-county 23rd Congressional District beginning Saturday.
Mitrano said the tour will serve to energize her supporters and follow COVID-correct guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining a social distance. “It will be carefully monitored,” she told reporters Thursday. “We will be super careful.”
Mitrano said the schedule will be released later today. Before Election Day, the bus tour will have visited every county in the district, she said. Stops are being planned in Cattaraugus County in Little Valley and Olean.
Mitrano spent most of her telephone press conference refuting “a series of lies Tom Reed is using to win this race.” Reed, R-Corning, is seeking a sixth two-year term in Congress.
A former university administrator who now runs her own cybersecurity company, Mitrano said the Reed campaign’s misleading ads “are meant to distract from his own failed record.”
Mitrano said she has continued to speak out on the need across the district for healthcare, education, infrastructure and an economy with good jobs. “We will never get that under Tom Reed’s leadership,” she stated. “We can and must do better.”
Reed campaign ads that paint her as wanting to defund the police, failing to condemn Rochester violence and supporting New York’s bail reform laws are untrue, Mitrano told reporters. She has asked the Reed campaign to take down one television ad, but the ad is still playing.
The Reed campaign mischaracterized a recent social media post by someone they called a Mitrano campaign official. The person was an account representative for a bulk mailing company her campaign uses, Mitrtano said.
“She did not represent my values,” Mitrano said of the company’s employee. “I immediately told my staff she was to be taken off our account.”
After the Reed campaign brought up another incident from the 2018 campaign involving a Mitrano staffer posting profane statements about Reed and the police, Mitrano said she gave the staffer 30 seconds to get out of the office. “I couldn’t get her off my team fast enough.”
The attacks on her law enforcement positions are particularly hurtful, Mitrano said, since she has two children in law enforcement.
“Mr. Reed has never been able to find a single quote where I say I want to defund the police,” Mitrano said. “That has never been my position. It’s another distraction he is trying to create to take away focus on his record.”
Mitrano said her support of the Black Lives Matter movement stems from a desire for “peace, fairness and justice.”
Reed campaign spokesman Matt Coker said earlier this week Mitrano’s acceptance of the Working Families Party line meant she supports the group’s position on defunding police agencies and putting those funds toward mental health and other agencies.
That’s nonsense, Mitrano said. She doesn’t support every policy of the Working Families Party, particularly all of the bail reforms. “The more lines you are on the better.” It was ironic, she added, that Reed “tried to get me off the line.”
As far as not condemning violence in Rochester in the wake of protests over the death of Daniel Pruce while in police custody, Mitrano indicated no one asked her about it. “I have said repeatedly, I consider violence and vandalism as criminal activity. There is no place for it in a peaceful and lawful protest. It’s a false claim. I denounce violence and vandalism.”
On state bail reform, Mitrano said it accomplishes the aim of not holding people in jail on misdemeanor charges because they can’t afford bail, while those who can afford bail are released on the same charges.
“Does Tom Reed believe people should be put in jail for months without any due process?” Mitrano asked.
Having said that, Mitrano said she believes the bail reform law was “rushed through” and was “not well written.”
In some cases, the law can put children at risk, which she thinks should be addressed. “There are some violent crimes for which no bail should be set,” Mitrano said. “The law was not properly written or balanced. I have called for revision of the law.”
Mitrano said she is looking forward to debating Reed in Elmira on Tuesday. The two candidates met for a debate before the Jamestown Post Journal editorial board on Wednesday. She thought she won the P-J debate.
“It’s sad and unfortunate a 10-year incumbent has nothing else to run on except lies about me and my campaign.”
Reed is using his corporate donations”to buy this election,” Mitrano said. “We have huge grassroots support. He has corporate support.”
