CORNING — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano on Thursday issued a cease and desist letter to Rep. Tom Reed’s campaign to stop showing a TV ad she said misrepresents her position to law enforcement.
The video ad falsely accuses her of wanting to release criminals and to defund the police, Mitrano told reporters during a press conference at Chemung County Democratic Headquarters in Corning.
The 30-second ad, shown in the Buffalo and Elmira TV markets as part of Reed’s media buy, mixes images of violence with quotes attributed to Mitrano.
“It’s a lie,” Mitrano said flatly at the news conference. She forcefully stated her true position on law enforcement and called the Reed ad a deflection from his thin record of achievement in Congress.
“I support law enforcement unequivocally. I always have,” Mitrano said, citing her family’s tradition of service in the military and police.
The list includes two stepsons who are sheriff’s deputies in the 23rd District and a cousin with the New York City Police Department.
“I am for funding law enforcement to be sure they can accomplish their mission of serving and protecting the public,” Mitrano said.
In the Oct. 7 cease and desist letter, the Mitrano campaign demanded that Reed’s campaign immediately stop placing “defamatory, deceptive, misleading, and patently false advertisements” on television, social media or other Internet platforms.
From the sound of Reed campaign spokesman Matt Coker, the campaign’s television ad will stay on the air.
“Tracy is trying to deflect from her dangerous record on law and order,” Coker said in response to Mitrano’s cease and desist order.
“We believe it’s important voters know her record of supporting Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s dangerous bail reform, which releases violent criminals back onto our streets and of radical efforts to cut police funding. This record is based on her own words, and they prove that voters can’t trust Tracy to keep them safe,” Coker said.
During her press conference, Mitrano said calls of domestic violence and mental health issues could be handled by social service workers with specialized training leaving police more time to “protect and serve.”
Police responding to a call are often faced with domestic violence, mental illness, neglect and other matters that should be handled by social workers with specialized training, said Mitrano.
“Tom Reed, like Donald Trump, runs campaigns on lies,” said Mitrano. “Why? To fear-monger. To cause anxiety. To deflect from his record as a congressman. He has failed us in Congress. He has not done his job. Name the issue: healthcare, education, Social Security, Medicare, infrastructure. Ten years. What has Tom Reed done for us? He doesn’t want to talk about that.”
“He’s using law enforcement as a hook to create fear mongering and anxiety,” she said. Voters want and deserve to hear real political debates: “not fear-mongering based on lies.”