PENN YAN — Expressing her belief that the count of absentee ballots in the 23rd Congressional District is moving ahead “methodically and fairly,” Tracy Mitrano called U.S. Rep. Tom Reed Friday afternoon and conceded the race to the incumbent.
“Believing in the need to uphold our democratic norms of free and fair elections and the need to ensure that every ballot is counted, I had planned originally to concede after all of the ballots were counted,” Mitrano said in a statement. “I did not know how protracted the count would be.”
Tompkins County, where many Democratic votes are expected, does not project completion any earlier than late next week, she said.
Election night totals showed Reed, R-Corning, with 160,131 votes to 90,959 for Mitrano, a former Cornell University official who owns a cyber-security firm and lives in Penn Yan.
The split represented a 61.2% to 34.7% lead for Reed, who declared victory on Election Night. There were a reported 47,000 absentee ballots to be at the boards of election in 11 counties across the district.
“Although the counting of absentee ballots continues to narrow the margin, the math has long pointed to a clear victory for my opponent,” she said. “Moreover, I have grown very impatient with waiting to thank my supporters and provide closure for all of us.”
She expressed “enormous gratitude” to her campaign team and her supporters.
“The many selfless, tireless, creative, dedicated, generous, and kind people that sustained me and buoyed our campaign are the backbone of democracy,” Mitrano said. “With all my heart, I salute you. To my family, Vickie, our six children and extended family, I am so deeply grateful for your indulgence.”
While conceding, Mitrano took parting shots at Reed, who won his sixth term — and completed his second straight win over the Democratic challenger.
“Running an honest campaign against an opponent who is not reveals some of the worst aspects of electoral politics today,” migrant said. “To be attacked personally when the campaign should be about issues tarnishes my reputation in the community for no more benefit than to place my opponent’s venality in bold relief.”
In October, Mitrano issued a cease and desist letter to Reed’s campaign to stop running a TV ad she said misrepresented her position on law enforcement. The video ad, she said, falsely accused her of wanting to release criminals and to defund the police.
She said the campaign left “unaddressed” issues in the district, including {span}affordable health care, education, infrastructure and reliable, affordable internet access and sustainability and the environment.
Reed had not commented on Mitrano’s concession as of Friday night.