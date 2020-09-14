PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano has released her campaign’s first ad of the general election.
The ad, “Hard Work,” is running on broadcast stations in the Buffalo and Elmira markets this week. It is part of a districtwide buy that also includes cable and digital platforms.
Mitrano’s new ad arrives three weeks earlier in the campaign cycle than when she was running TV ads in 2018 against incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in the 23rd District race.
“We’re a grassroots campaign and do not take a single dollar from big corporations and their lobbyists,” Mitrano said Monday. “Reed does. He will vastly outspend us, but we believe voters can tell the difference between a slick politician and a real person who genuinely wants to make a difference.”
Narration in the spot is as follows: “Tracy Mitrano’s Western New York story — working at her parents’ restaurant, the first in her family to go to college, raising a family here.
“She knows hard work … so she knows Washington isn’t working for us. And Tom Reed has become like too many Washington politicians. Voting to let insurance companies deny health coverage for pre-existing conditions, and against lower prescription prices.”