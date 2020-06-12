PENN YAN — Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano highlighted sharp differences between herself and incumbent Rep. Tom Reed on the Justice in Policing Act, the House bill to reform U.S. police work.
Citing the long history of civil rights movements and previous protests over police brutality, Mitrano said now is the time for meaningful reform. Current protests represent “an effort that I believe is different and is not going to stop until we start to get some real changes.”
JIPA would ban racial and ethnic profiling, choke holds and no-knock warrants, Mitrano said. It requires use of dashboard/body cameras and reporting use of force incidents would be mandatory. A National Police Misconduct Registry would make it harder for police with a pattern of abuse to be hired in a new location.
“Many of the specific provisions have long been on the table,” said Mitrano. “But this moment is bringing them to a place not only of greater public understanding, but also inclusion in a bill that we pray will pass.”
If it doesn’t, it will be because of Republican opposition in the Senate and White House, she said.
“The majority of people in this country want to address structural racism. If we do not get JIPA in 2020, we will have different leadership in the White House in 2021, and we will get it through Congress then,” said Mitrano. “I am running because I want to bring these kinds of reforms to Congress.”
Mitrano accused Reed of exploiting issues of race because they have been polling so well.
“He has his staff working at full tilt to get press releases out about how inspired he is by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, how he has attended a march in Elmira and elsewhere,” Mitrano said.
“Then, when we have a good piece of legislation, his immediate reaction is to turn against it because the president doesn't want him to support it,” she said. “If Reed were really dedicated to supporting BLM, he would resign as honorary chair of Trump’s re-election campaign in New York."