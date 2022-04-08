BRADFORD, Pa. — It's been three years, but the little red truck is coming back to Bradford, as the Arts in Education Committee of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced the return of Missoula Children’s Theatre Workshops with this year’s presentation of “The Jungle Book.”
The workshop will be held June 20-25 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. A public performance will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m.
The workshop and performance will be held at the St. Bernard’s Auditorium and Education Center on East Corydon Street in Bradford.
"We are thrilled to be bringing MCT back to Bradford, and we are super excited about some of the changes and additions to this year's program," said Connie Shanks, BCPAC Arts in Education chairperson. "This has always been a highlight for the theater kids in our area and we look forward to the MCT crew arriving in their little red truck, full of wonderful sets, costumes and props for the kids to experience an amazing week of theater," said Shanks.
One of the new changes to this year's workshop is the easy online registration process. Parents can go to bcpac.com on April 15th to register their child by simply clicking on the Arts in Education tab and filling in the information. There is a $100 non-refundable and non-transferable workshop fee per student, unless specifically noted by BCPAC.
If parents do not have the option of registering online, they can still stop at the BCPAC office at 119 Main St. in Bradford to register their child. Payment is due upon submission of the registration form.
The workshop has limited space, so it's important for students to do their registration early. Participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the workshop fills in fast.
"This is the nice part about the online registration this year," said Darren Litz, BCPAC executive director. "The registrations are received in real time, so once you hit the submit button, your information will be processed and we no longer have to wait until the forms are received in the mail.”
The workshop is available for students entering 1st grade through 8th grade for the fall of 2022. A total of 16 spots for children up to age 7, and 44 spots for students ages 8 to 14 will be selected in each age bracket for the show. In addition, MCT is looking for four students interested in helping as Assistant Directors, ages 12 to 14. There will be a total of 64 spots in all.
Scholarships are available to help cover the cost of the workshop for students that are recommended by their music teacher who qualify. Students should see their school music teacher for more information. A teacher recommendation is required to apply for a scholarship. All scholarship applications are due back to the BCPAC office no later than 5 p.m. on April 13th. Applications after the deadline will not be considered.
For more information, contact BCPAC at (814) 362-2522 or by email: arts@bcpac.com