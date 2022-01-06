LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County legislators were reminded at their reorganization meeting Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and not all county residents support Republicans’ policy of not enforcing the state indoor mask requirement.
Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, said he found it “disturbing” that Republicans were “promoting their own political agenda” in the face of a public health crisis.
After Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state indoor mask mandate on Nov. 23, County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer said Republican legislators had decided not to enforce the requirement because the county health department lacked the resources.
Koch, the lone Democrat on the 17-member county legislature, said there were 77,000 county residents. “I’m sure they don’t all share the same political view. This is a real serious public health crisis. I hope we can address the health and safety of all the people.”
Koch was the only legislative leader to mention COVID-19.
“I just felt a lot of people are concerned about this virus,” he said. “I don’t think the (Republican) legislators are concerned about the virus. It’s making people sick and killing some of the residents.”
Koch said he was one of four county lawmakers wearing a mask in the legislative chambers on Wednesday. “Masking isn’t a big deal for them,” he said of the Republicans. “People think they shouldn’t be told what to do.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks whether people are vaccinated or unvaccinated in area of high community spread even before the omicron variant became the dominant strain of the virus over the past few weeks.
On Wednesday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported its highest one-day number of cases in the 22 months of the pandemic, 224 cases. That is 62 more cases than the one-day record set on Tuesday, 162 cases.
There have been 214 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020 and there are now 699 active cases, 39 people who are hospitalized and 572 in contact quarantine.
In his comments accepting the chairmanship for a third year, VanRensselaer thanked legislators.
“I will serve with honor and respect of the responsibilities of this position,” he said. “I would like to thank the legislators for their continued dedication to the issues that we’ve faced in 2020 and 2021.”
VanRensselaer added, “The success of the county goes to our administration, department leaders, and all of our employees who have been here for us during these difficult times. We have-a good sound budget that will serve the residents of Cattaraugus County well. Some of which include rebuilding and improving our highway system and improving Onoville Marina. Thank you for your support and I will continue to do my best and be a faithful steward and look forward to working with all of you as we serve the citizens of Cattaraugus County.”
Legislators also reappointed Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, as vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman. In his remarks, Burr cited the legislative accomplishments of the past year including paving the way for a $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville and Farmersville and the county budget.
“It’s a pleasure to work with all of you and putting the taxpayers first,” Burr told his colleagues.
Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, who was re-elected majority leader, thanked legislators for their support. He praised their ability “to work as a team.”
The past two years “have really been great,” Brisky said, crediting County Administrator Jack Searles and his staff and department heads.”Our hats are off to all of them,” he added.
Legislative leaders were sworn in by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz and GOP legislators later attended a re-organization party at the Little Valley VFW.