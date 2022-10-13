ALBANY (TNS) — The minimum wage for home care aides in Upstate New York is up to $15.20 per hour.

Starting Oct. 1, the aides began making $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, the state Labor Department announced Thursday. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage is $17 an hour.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social