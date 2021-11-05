ALBANY (TNS) — Before voters went to the polls Tuesday, the state Conservative Party spent $3 million attempting to defeat three proposed constitutional amendments — an effort that proved successful.
By late Tuesday, it became clear that propositions 1, 3 and 4, which would have altered the state's redistricting process and allowed same-day voter registration as well as no-excuse absentee ballots, were all defeated.
Still, the public had no way to immediately know who had funded the multi-million dollar campaign against the initiatives, including attack ads. The origin of the funding may not be known until January because the ads were paid for by a political spending vehicle that critics have long derided as a major loophole.
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerald Kassar confirmed that the $3 million effort was paid for by the Conservatives' "housekeeping" account.
State Senate Democrats also used money to try and counter the opposition to the measures, spending $327,000 through a housekeeping account to support the three ballot questions, a spokesman confirmed.
Both the Conservatives and Senate Democrats maintain the practice was legal, though the language of state law is not clear on the subject. According to state Election Law, a housekeeping account can be used "to maintain a permanent headquarters and staff" for a party, and carry on "ordinary activities" which are "not for the express purpose of promoting the candidacy of specific candidates."
It's not clear whether the ballot spending would be considered "ordinary activities." A state Board of Elections spokesman, John Conklin, said there are questions about the spending mechanisms for the board, which enforces state election law.
"Our compliance unit is reviewing their filings," Conklin said. "But we don't know what transactions occurred when until they make their disclosures. Ordinarily, a housekeeping account is only required to make two disclosures per year, the January and July periodic reports, so it's possible they were operating under that belief. If they were treating it like a ballot prop committee, depending on when the transactions occurred, it's possible they may have to do some additional disclosures."
If legal problems do emerge with the spending, Board of Elections enforcement counsel Michael Johnson would likely be the person tasked with pursuing potential violations.
Housekeeping accounts are a long-controversial vehicle in Election Law. They can take in uncapped campaign donations and engage in unlimited spending. Housekeeping accounts also face less frequent disclosure requirements than other types of political committees, allowing housekeeping donors to go unknown past election day.
By contrast, a group this year called "Yes on 1,3,4," founded by the immigrant rights group Make the Road New York, was required to disclose its donors before the election, and reported taking in seven contributions totaling about $48,000. Housekeeping accounts must only file reports twice a year, on Jan. 15 and July 15.
Spending through the housekeeping account was legal, Kassar said, because the spending was on constitutional ballot questions — not to support or oppose political candidates.
"Ballot propositions do not fall into the realm of the election or defeat of a candidate, they fall more into the realm of free speech," Kassar said. "I think it was a Supreme Court decision; I think this comes under various rulings over the years."
Kassar said the spending was reviewed by an attorney for the party.
Housekeeping accounts are currently the exclusive privilege of four political parties in New York: Democrat, Republican, Working Families and Conservative. During the 2020 presidential election, those parties gained sufficient support to retain their ballot lines through at least 2022.
Kassar declined to provide details on who funded the $3 million in spending, which went to both radio and television ads, but said it was not from just a few major donors.
"I don't feel a need to give that level of detail," Kassar said. "There was a broad base, but I'll let the report speak for itself."
Asked if the party had exploited a loophole, Kassar said: "We operated under the letter of the law. Some people have different interpretations. We don't operate under the interpretations of opponents."
In prior years, spending by the Conservative Party has paled in comparison to that by other parties, including Democratic, Republican and Working Families.
In recent days, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy held a spate of events across the state opposing the ballot initiatives, but did not spend on the airwaves.
A state GOP spokeswoman, Jessica Proud, said any spending through the party's housekeeping account was related to efforts to turn out the vote, which she said was clearly established as legal for a housekeeping committee.
Notably, the state Democratic Party did not spend anything this year to support the ballot questions, one factor taking blame for the losses on Tuesday.
Kassar said he couldn't speak to why the Conservative Party's fundraising had been so outsized this year, but said his party did reach out to donors and seek contributions for the "short term effort."
"It is very fair to say this is one of the largest things we've ever done," Kassar said.
Senate Democratic spokesman Mike Murphy confirmed that the party's $327,000 in spending was done through the Senate Democrats' housekeeping account for expenses such as a social media campaign and mailings in support of the ballot questions.
Murphy said the counsel for the Senate Democrats' housekeeping account had written an opinion finding it was legal to spend housekeeping funds on ballot questions.
