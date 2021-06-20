OLEAN — Weather permitting, D&H Excavating will begin milling the 200 block of North 4th Street and Washington Street (from 4th Street to 15th Street) on Wednesday.
The city's Department of Public Works indicated this will involve grinding down the streets, which will create rough road conditions. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work area.
The following week, according to DPW, the contractor will return to complete the paving.
DPW recommends that motorists take alternate routes. Local traffic only will be allowed on the streets while work is in progress.