ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone High School students gave a warm welcome Thursday to Lt. Col. Patrick Miller, an Allegany native who returned to his roots to present a Veterans Day program.
Miller graduated in 1999 and was part of the last senior class at the old Fourth Street school. He last spoke at the school for the 2019 commencement.
With Veterans Day on Friday, Miller encouraged the students to thank any of their relatives who have been in the military. “Thank them for their service,” he urged.
Speaking in the high school theater, Miller spoke of his participation in ROTC at St. Bonaventure University following high school graduation, which led him to 20 years in the U.S. Army. He currently attends the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.
When Miller asked the students to raise their hands if they had a relative or knew someone in the military, nearly everyone raised their hand. He told the group that less than 1% of the U.S. population volunteers to serve in the military. The students’ show of hands says the local community “appreciate not only the troops, we know what it means to serve. Right?”
Miller urged the students to follow their passions. “Sometimes,” he added, “that passion finds you.” The camaraderie of the Army has enabled him to fuel his passions, he said. The Army has hundreds of occupations available to recruits. It can also provide education to soldiers — while in the service and afterward.
He said he has traveled all over the world while in the Army.
Miller conducted a question-and-answer session in which he walked into the audience and handed students asking questions a microphone. What was his favorite posting?
“Hawaii,” he replied without hesitation.
Who is the most famous person he's met?
“President Obama,” came the reply. Miller, his wife, Ashley, and their then-2-year-old daughter Harper met former President Barack Obama while Miller was stationed in Hawaii.
Miller was wounded in 2014 during a mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, but still managed to lead others to safety and notify base security of the gunman’s location. He also had two tours in Iraq and received the Soldier’s Medal.
What about his favorite Army food?
He answered that soldiers need a lot of carbohydrates with daily physical training. His favorite: spaghetti and meatballs.
What about his favorite part of the Army?
“It’s relationships,” Miller said. “Being part of something bigger than yourself. It’s about being part of a team, part of a family.” The Army, he added, is a true “melting pot.”
What about hobbies?
“Working out and exercising,” he said. He likes playing hockey and played semi-pro baseball in Watertown when he was stationed at Fort Drum in Upstate New York.
What is the biggest weapon he's ever fired?
“A 50-caliber machine gun,” he said.
Miller recalled during his high school days working as a stock clerk and cashier at the former Park and Shop at First and Maple streets, where a Dollar Store now stands. While attending St. Bonaventure, he was “The Pretzel Guy” at the mall in Olean.
Now, he added, he’s “a 40-year-old dad taking his kids trick-or-treating.”
Returning to “passions,” Miller said if you love what you are doing, you will never work a day in your life. At the same time, he added, “you want to spend as much time at home as you can.”
And “don’t forget to thank a veteran,” he reminded the Gators attending his presentation.