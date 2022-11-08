Wellsville Monarchs

The Wellsville Monarchs will be wearing their new T-shirts with its monarch butterfly logo when they welcome people to the Greenspace on Friday.

WELLSVILLE — Things really do come full circle. Eighty years later, we can return the favor that saved World War II sailors from drowning by planting milkweed with the Wellsville Monarchs at the Greenspace on Veteran’s Day to help save the monarch butterfly.

Last summer the International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced that North America's migratory monarch butterfly has been listed as an endangered species. The main reason for the imminent demise of these orange and black beauties is due to dwindling habitat.

