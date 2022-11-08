WELLSVILLE — Things really do come full circle. Eighty years later, we can return the favor that saved World War II sailors from drowning by planting milkweed with the Wellsville Monarchs at the Greenspace on Veteran’s Day to help save the monarch butterfly.
“Farmers don’t like it because it is poisonous to their cows and other animals,” Day said, adding “municipalities cut down milkweed and other weeds and use pesticides when trimming riverbanks and public areas."
The Wellsville Monarchs are a group of five individuals who have organized in the effort to prevent the extinction of the Monarch Butterfly and who recently sent a letter to the village and town boards asking them not to kill milkweed and to set aside areas for butterfly gardens.
“Cortney Long and I have been raising monarch butterflies for several years,” Day said. “When I went to get milkweed from the riverbank last summer, I found that it had been cut down. That prompted the letters to the village and the town.”
When others, Brandon Nye, Bill Day and Kelly Rolls, became concerned about the plight of the monarch butterfly the group morphed into the Wellsville Monarchs. They have been busy promoting awareness of the dwindling numbers of monarch butterflies and have encouraged people to plant milkweed. They have handed out hundreds of milkweed seed packets for planting. They would like to go into schools and teach students about the monarchs and educate groups and clubs on the subject. They can be contacted via their Facebook page.
That is what they will be doing at 1:30 p.m. Friday (Veterans Day) at the Fassett Greenspace on Main Street, where they will also be gathering to plant milkweed seeds.
“Andrew (Harris, one of the founders of the Greenspace) was nice enough to give us two areas at the Greenspace where we can plant milkweed. He also wants to put in a butterfly garden on the back side of the space,” Day said.
Those who attend Friday’s event will get to meet the Wellsville Monarch team, learn about monarch butterflies, ask questions, learn about planting milkweed and plant milkweed and pick up free seed packets to take home to plant. There is no cost to attend the event.
“Fall really is the best time to plant milkweed and it promises to be a nice,” Day said
Veteran’s Day is a particularly appropriate day to plant milkweed because milkweed figured significantly in World War II. It was literally a lifesaver.
From “World War II American Experience,” historically, during World War II the Japanese cut off American access to Java where plantations grew kapok. Kapok was the material used as fillers for life jackets. When it was no longer available an alternate fiber was desperately needed to save aviators downed in the ocean or sailors from drowning in the sea.
A physician and inventor, Dr. Boris Berkman, proposed that milkweed floss would be even better than kapok for the job. The U.S. Navy conducted extensive tests finding that a pound (two bushels) of the milkweed floss could keep a 150-pound man floating in the water for more than 40 hours. So, like cans and old newspapers, the common milkweed became a strategic wartime material.
Schoolchildren in 25 states and two Canadian provinces were called upon to collect milkweed for the war effort, prompted by the Department of War Services slogan “Two bags save One life.”
Today, by planting milkweed, humankind can save the monarch butterfly.