ALBANY (TNS) — Mike Long, the longtime chair of the state Conservative Party who used the third party’s clout to influence Republican policy in a blue state, has died. He was 82.

Long was first elected to the post in 1988 and served until his retirement in 2019. His influence was arguably at its height when Republican George E. Pataki served as governor from 1995 to 2006.

