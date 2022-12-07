Middaugh sworn in as newest Alfred State police officer

Officer Jessica Middaugh (left) is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro.

 Submitted

Middaugh sworn in as newest ASC police officer

ALFRED — Jessica Middaugh of Wellsville was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest police officer on Dec. 1.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social