Merlin on a perch

Olean photographer Dan Jordan took this photo of a merlin perched over the Allegheny River in the town of Olean. Jordan, whose American bald eagle photos are frequently featured in the Times Herald, said he had never photographed a merlin before. Merlins are members of the falcon family that generally breed farther to our north, while they can be seen in meadowy areas in the Olean area during their migrations.

 Dan Jordan

Trending Food Videos