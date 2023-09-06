OLEAN — Come learn more about what the area’s air ambulance provider does to help save lives.
Mercy Flight of Western New York will open up its Boardmanville facility to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar, 625 Main St., to learn about Mercy Flight’s nonprofit mission and meet with various groups which also serve the community.
If not out on an emergency call, check out the Bell 429 helicopter. The nonprofit will offer Stop the Bleed training to help participants learn how to stop bleeding in the event of a traumatic injury.
Along with the nonprofit’s services, officials with the Olean Police Department, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and area fire departments will provide demonstrations and answer questions. Area fire departments will also give demonstrations. Ardent Solutions of Wellsville will be on hand to perform child safety seat checks. Other activities include music from DJ Squirrel, a children’s craft program presented by Home Depot, Trappers chicken barbecue dinners and a basket raffle.
For more information on the open house, or to register for Stop the Bleed, contact Simon at ksimon@mercyflight.org.
Founded in 1981, Mercy Flight built the current hangar site adjacent to Olean General Hospital in 1998 — marking 25 years this year. The site was the first built by Mercy Flight outside of the Buffalo area. The current helicopter based in Olean, a Bell 429, joined the fleet in Olean in 2018, replacing the circa 1980 BK-117 which was the original helicopter for the site.