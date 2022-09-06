OLEAN — If you’ve had a friend or family with a medical emergency, Sept. 17 will be your chance to check out and appreciate emergency responders like Mercy Flight, as well as local fire and ambulance personnel with their equipment at a family friendly event.
You can even learn how to Stop the Bleed.
From 1 to 5 p.m. at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar, 625 Main St., community members can learn how to help in a bleeding emergency, experience the mission of Mercy Flight and learn important safety tips from local responders.
“If they’re not on a mission, you can get a close-up look at what goes on during an emergency in the Mercy Flight helicopters,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight in Olean.
Sparky the Fire Dog will make an appearance, along with area fire departments prepared to show off their vehicles and host an equipment demonstration. Those in attendance will be able to talk to firefighters and actually get in the fire trucks and ambulances.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office will also be present with a demonstration of their K-9 unit and the Olean Police Department will make an appearance.
Ardent Solutions of Wellsville will be on hand to perform child safety seat checks, while child safety ID cards will also be available.
A basket raffle will keep adults entertained, as will DJ Squirrel, who will be providing music. Trappers Chicken will be on hand serving barbecue dinners.
In the Stop the Bleed course, participants will learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out — how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding and how to correctly apply a tourniquet.
“These three techniques will empower you to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life,” Simon said.
Stop the Bleed will be instructed by Chris Benson, a registered nurse who serves on the Mercy Flight crew. Seats are limited.
For more information on the open house, or to register for Stop the Bleed, contact Simon at (716) 307-6416.