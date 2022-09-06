Mercy Flight helicopter

Mercy Flight Olean will host an open house and Stop the Bleed class from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. If not on a mission, you’ll have the chance to talk to the pilots and go inside the helicopter.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — If you’ve had a friend or family with a medical emergency, Sept. 17 will be your chance to check out and appreciate emergency responders like Mercy Flight, as well as local fire and ambulance personnel with their equipment at a family friendly event.

You can even learn how to Stop the Bleed.

