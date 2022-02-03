Mental Health Subcommittee to meet Monday

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches bringing storm total accumulations of 8 to 14 inches.
* WHERE...Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially late this
afternoon and tonight. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact
commutes into Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow accumulation will be late
this afternoon through the first half of tonight. Additional
minor accumulations will be possible late tonight and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel
conditions.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
&&